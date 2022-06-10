ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleight of Leg: Patriots Sign Vet Kicker, Cut Camp Standout

By Mike D'Abate
 4 days ago

The Patriots have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino after receiving a tryout with the team during its mandatory minicamp earlier this week.

The New England Patriots have added a veteran leg to their corps of kickers heading into 2022 training camp, while bidding adieu to a 2021 camp favorite.

The Patriots announced on Friday that they have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino . The team also released kicker Quinn Nordin.

News of Vizcaino’s signing began to circulate on Friday evening when a graphic featuring the logo of his agency, Black Label Sports Group began to circulate social media. New England has now made the signing official.

The team had worked out the free-agent kicker on Monday, per a report from NFL Network .

The 25-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Washington. Since then, he has spent time with six teams, primarily as a member of their respective practice squads. Vizcaino suited up for one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, and appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. He has connected on 9 of his 10 field goal attempts at the pro level, as well as 12 of 17 extra points. He also logged one punt last year with Los Angeles. In addition to the 49ers and the Chargers, Vizcaino has also seen practice squad action with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Nordin was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan in May 2021. The 6-1, 196-pound kicker made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first game and then was placed on injured reserve in September. He was released in early December and signed to the practice squad just two days later. Nordin had not worked out with the team during their offseason workout program. He also did not participate in either of the team’s practices during mandatory minicamp . As a result, the Pats released Nordin with a non-football injury designation.

Vizcaino now joins incumbent starter Nick Folk, who signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the team in the offseason. Terms of Vizcaino’s deal have yet to be disclosed.

#Kickers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Black Label Sports Group#Nfl Network#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals
