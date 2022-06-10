ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 prime-time hearing watched by more than 20 million

More than 20 million TV viewers tuned in to Thursday's prime-time presentation about the January 6 attack, and it reached a far larger number through all manner of social and old-school...

IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Fox News now airing Jan. 6 committee hearings live despite Tucker Carlson's complaints: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday night, June 9, a long list of television networks and cable channels aired the first in a series of public hearings that are being held by the January 6 select committee — including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, C-SPAN and CNBC. Conspicuously missing from that list was Fox News, although its sister channel, Fox Business, did carry the event.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings

A Fox News segment was cut off after a progressive radio host from Wisconsin blasted the network for not airing the January 6 hearings. Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. “We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Mr Crute said. “Because...
POLITICS
Tucker Carlson
Fortune

Chuck Schumer calls out Tucker Carlson and Fox News over dangerous ‘great replacement theory’ rhetoric in a letter to Rupert Murdoch and CEO Suzanne Scott

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer singled out Fox News and its star Tucker Carlson in the wake of the deadly Buffalo shootings, demanding they cease amplifying far-right conspiracy theories. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Colbert Embarrasses Fox News for Skipping Jan. 6 Hearing

Stephen Colbert is going all-in for this Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing with a live edition of The Late Show after the proceedings wrap up, as he announced during Tuesday’s monologue. “It’s going to be a historic evening,” the host predicted before revealing his big plans...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
POLITICS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris targeted by racist, sexist tweets

A new report finds that Twitter has allowed for sexist, racist and hateful messages about Vice President Kamala Harris to remain and spread on its platform. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson and CBS News technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar have more on the findings, and how Twitter has responded to to the attacks on the nation’s highest ranking Black female official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Opinion: The essential difference between Nixon and Trump, according to John Dean

John Dean, former White House counsel for the Nixon administration, speaks with CNN Opinion about how Watergate shaped his own life, why it continues to be a durable metaphor for corruption in America and why this 50th anniversary feels different to him than all the others in the passage of time since the scandal the resulted in the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News dominates cable news as MSNBC has worst week in key demo since 1999

Fox News Channel dominated cable news last week as MSNBC had its smallest audience since 1999 in critical categories. Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers from May 30 through June 5 to lead all of basic cable as No. 2 HGTV averaged only 562,000 viewers. MSNBC finished third with 556,000 average viewers and CNN settled for 450,000 as the networks failed to top Fox News combined.
TV & VIDEOS
