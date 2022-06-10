ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In St. Mary’s County Wednesday Evening

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoBdV_0g7EuuZh00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service Confirmed on Friday confirmed an EF-0 Tornado struck a St. Mary’s County town Wednesday evening.

The agency said a “brief, spin-up tornado” struck at 8:42 p.m. near Mechanicsville, traveling 3.3 miles with peak winds at 85 mph.

An EF-0 is the lowest rated tornado category on the EF scale with winds reaching 65 to 85 mph.

The severe thunderstorm that spawned the tornado damaged over two dozen trees in a three-mile radius near the town, the NWS said.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get Ready For A Warm, Beautiful Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ weather team spent yesterday evening tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that were causing havoc in parts of Ohio and Indiana.  As the storms crossed over the mountains in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, they started to divide into two separate clusters with gusty winds and heavy rains.  One of the storms moved into Virginia while the second batch of storms did approach our local area but in a much-weakened state.  At BWI only .26 inches of rain was reported. But at a few locations east of the city, there was about an inch of rain in a very...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: After Rain, Sunshine & Warmth This Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening. Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m. Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding As a reminder, if you encounter...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Wednesday is off to a dry start, though that could change later on. We’re looking at mostly warm and muggy weather with a mixture of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 89 degrees, though the humidity will make it feel like the 90s. We’ll stay dry until later this afternoon or this evening when some of us could see a stray shower or storm. Clouds will move in tonight as temperatures dip down into the low 70s. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday due to the potential...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Dry And Warm Evening, Plus Alert Day On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aside from a stray storm or two this evening, we will remain quiet through late tonight. Temperatures reached the high 80’s and low 90’s early in the evening, but the heat index makes it feel like the upper 90’s. In the evening, temperatures will dip into the mid-70’s. A complex of storms over the Great Lakes will track toward Maryland by Tuesday morning. While there is still some uncertainty in the eventual timing and track of the storms, it could be stormy early in the day for many. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2 Slight Risk for...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Will Enter The State On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.  Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.  The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.  The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.  All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day Issued With Severe Storms Possible This Evening

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Sunday’s wet start was over by 9 AM for most but we will see a few showers and storms later this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center lowered our risk from “slight” to “marginal”, now level 1 of 5.  So, while coverage of storms does  not appear too widespread, a strong to severe storm is possible. We’ll see some sun at times with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Partly to mostly Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. With light winds, there will be some isolated areas of fog. Monday will be hotter and more humid with more sunshine and highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Late Monday night, we are watching for the threat of some storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds as it appears a cluster of storms will form in the Midwest and track all the way down through Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The bulk of this activity is expected to be through the Baltimore region by 6 AM Tuesday. Tuesday will see sun returning and highs in the low to midf 80s.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rains May Follow The High Heat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning. WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.   A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.  Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.  Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.  Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.   WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday. Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunday Storms Could Come With Heavy Downpours And Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s weather team is issuing an Alert Day for Sunday due to the risk of heavy downpours and possibly even flooding.  These downpours should appear by late morning and afternoon.  Showers and storms forming now in the upper Midwest are forecast to propagate to the south and east overnight. These showers may reach Maryland by morning on Sunday. It is possible for them to arrive in a scattered fashion. The center of the severe storms has raised the threat of severe storms in the Baltimore area from marginal to slight, which is now a level two out of the five levels used to calculate the risk of severe storms. WJZ’s weather reporters will be keeping their eyes on the sky and radar tomorrow to keep everyone informed in case any of those storms become severe.   The temperature will reach the low 80s prior to the storm. Monday will be warmer with a high of near 90 degrees expected.  Yet another thunderstorm and rain threat will arrive late Monday night or Tuesday morning too.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#National Weather Service#County Town
CBS Baltimore

School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dunkirk Murder suspect captured early Tuesday morning

UPDATE on June 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m.: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies located and apprehended murder suspect Terrence Kenneth Yancey, age 22, wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy […]
DUNKIRK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Magnolia Elementary In Joppatowne Closes Early Due To Blown Transformer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Magnolia Elementary School in Joppatowne closed early Tuesday due to a blown transformer, Harford County Public Schools said. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company tweeted a picture of the apparatus engulfed in flames and said firefighters are waiting for crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric to shut down the power so they can extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. #jmvfc8 is on scene of a transformer fire at Magnolia Elementary, 901 Trimble Rd, #Joppa. No injuries. We are waiting for MyBGE to de-energize the power so we can extinguish the fire. For school status updates, visit @HCPSchools. pic.twitter.com/KDI6xOF5yE — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 14, 2022 Students and staff have been relocated to Magnolia Middle School, the school system said. Parents who can pick up their children early are asked to get them from the middle school as soon as possible. If parents or guardians are unable to pick up their children, elementary school students will return home on regular bus transportation at the normal dismissal time.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said. Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene. While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said. By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off. There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-32435. On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Fabulous Friday Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are closing out the work week with fabulous weather! We’re talking about mostly sunny skies, noticeably lower humidity and highs near 83 degrees. Clouds will make a comeback tonight and there is a tiny chance a stray shower could pop up.  Unfortunately, we’re looking at multiple chances for wet weather over the weekend. Spotty showers arrive Saturday morning.  We’re not looking at widespread rain and much of the day will be dry. but just keep in mind that a bit of rain is possible.  A thunderstorm is possible in the evening. Saturday will also be cooler than what we’ve seen with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Storms are in store for Sunday and they could be strong to even severe. The window seems to be late in the morning through the afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are possible. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Eastern Shore Sheriff Slams Baltimore’s ‘Revolving Door’ Justice System, Says It Contributed To Death Of Deputy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore prosecutors have defended their office against criticism from the Wicomico County Sheriff and Baltimore City police union following the murder of a deputy. More on the 2019 Baltimore City armed robbery case involving Austin Davidson, the man accused of killing Wicomoco County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard https://t.co/EIQM24Vs4s @wjz pic.twitter.com/3WetK2qeE8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 14, 2022 Austin Davidson, the man accused of shooting and killing Wicomico County deputy Glenn Hilliard, pleaded guilty two years ago to robbing a McDonald’s in Northeast Baltimore where he previously worked. According to a statement released Tuesday, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said it...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Fire That Injured 3 Investigated As Possible Hate Crime After Pride Flags Burned

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore that put three people in the hospital is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities told WJZ. Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe someone set fire to two Pride flags outside a row home in the 300 block of East 31st Street and the flames spread to the home and neighboring homes, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said. Firefighters and police were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m., where flames could be seen coming from a two-story row home. At least three people were hurt. A 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 74-year-old man is in serious condition, the Baltimore City Fire Department told WJZ. Two of the homes suffered significant damage in the fire, with one of them almost completely charred. The police spokesperson said investigators are treating the fire as a case of malicious burning. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Fire Chief Niles Ford could be seen at the scene of the fire Wednesday morning. Additional details were not immediately available. The police commissioner and fire chief are on scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/vefF6HxTS9 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 15, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Dies After She And Her Child Hit By Car Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead after she and her child were struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Catonsville on Monday, according to authorities. Ashley Clark, 32, and her child had been crossing the 6300 block of Baltimore National Pike when a 2012 Ford Fusion struck them at 9:50 p.m. Baltimore County Police said. The Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound and approaching Rolling Road, police said. Clark and her child were taken to local hospitals where Clark was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Her child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy