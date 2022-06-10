EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In St. Mary’s County Wednesday Evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service Confirmed on Friday confirmed an EF-0 Tornado struck a St. Mary’s County town Wednesday evening.

The agency said a “brief, spin-up tornado” struck at 8:42 p.m. near Mechanicsville, traveling 3.3 miles with peak winds at 85 mph.

An EF-0 is the lowest rated tornado category on the EF scale with winds reaching 65 to 85 mph.

The severe thunderstorm that spawned the tornado damaged over two dozen trees in a three-mile radius near the town, the NWS said.