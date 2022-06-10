ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Notes: Draft Rankings, Dallas, Salomaki

By Gavin Lee
Cover picture for the articleAnother draft ranking is out, and this time it’s not Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky at the top. Chris Peters has released his list for Daily Faceoff, and Logan Cooley is in the No. 1 position. The scribe suggests that the young USNTDP forward has the highest ceiling among the top...

Sabres acquire Bishop from Stars in salary cap-related move

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  The Buffalo Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury. The Sabres add the final year of Bishops...
Avalanche’s Defense Has Team On Cusp of the Stanley Cup

There has been a lot of pomp and praise around the offensive presence of the Colorado Avalanche during this postseason. It has come with good reason, as the Avs have been one of the highest-scoring NHL teams over the past few seasons. But this playoff run has been about something...
Best Avalanche team debated by NHL.com entering Stanley Cup Final

2001 champions get nod over 1996 group, but title this season could change that. The Colorado Avalanche will go for their third championship when they play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning lead the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final 3-2...
DALLAS STARS AMONG POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS FOR BRENT BURNS THIS SUMMER

Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns may be on his way out of San Jose this summer with the team missing their third postseason in a row. Even at 37 years old, he is still a serviceable offensive defenseman that can provide veteran leadership in the locker room. Burns did not leave it out of the question to leave the Sharks in order to chase a Stanley Cup elsewhere.
2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible goalies. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Get to know Simon Nemec: Flyers Draft Profile

Simon Nemec, 18, is a Slovakian defenseman who plays for HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga. Could he be a fit for the Flyers?. Simon Nemec is another right-handed two-way defenseman entering the 2022 NHL Draft. He’s ranked third amongst European skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Rankings and he’s guaranteed to be an early first-round selection. Nemec is considered to be the best defenseman in the entire draft class alongside David Jiricek.
Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks Working on an NHL Draft Trade

As per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, the Arizona Coyotes have called the Vancouver Canucks and offered an opportunity to work out a deal between the two teams. Specifically, for a price, the Coyotes have made the Canucks aware that they’ll be open to accepting contracts the Canucks aren’t crazy about.
Predators Sign Jeremy Lauzon to Four-Year, $8 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (June 13, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year, $8 million contract. "When we acquired Jeremy back in March, we felt he was a player with a bright future who would...
Wild 2022 Player Report Card: Dmitry Kulikov

The Minnesota Wild have strong defensive depth and it was noticeable during the regular season but obviously disappeared during the postseason. One of those players that was lower down on the defensive depth chart, but still made an impact was Dmitry Kulikov. He was a new addition to the Wild lineup during free agency last summer along with teammate Alex Goligoski.
New York Rangers sign Vitali Kravtsov to 1-year deal

The New York Rangers have come to terms on a 1-year deal with forward Vitali Kravtsov. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed but per Vince Mercogliano it’s a one-way contract for $875,000. This is a great deal for both sides as Kravtsov can’t be sent...
Sandis Vilmanis – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Luleå HF J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 39th (among EU skaters) Latvian-born Sandis Vilmanis is hoping to hear his name called at the 2022 NHL Draft and join the likes of other players like Sandis Ozolinsh, Zemgus Girgensons, Rudolfs Balcers and Elvis Merzlikins to play in the NHL.
Michael Fisher – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: St. Mark’s School (USHS-Prep) NHL Central Scouting: 52nd (amongst NA skaters) Just barely 18 years old, Michael Fisher already possesses NHL size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing nearly 200-pounds, but he can also skate like the wind and is arguably one of the best skaters in his high school league. He’s generally been put in shutdown positions thanks to his size and agility, but he’s no slouch with the puck. In 28 games this season, he put away an incredible 13 goals and 50 points, coming in second on the St. Mark’s Lions in scoring, and was also the highest scoring defenceman in any prep school hockey league in 2021-22. He was truly dominant any time he was on the ice; the next highest scoring defender playing high school hockey recorded eight fewer points, but it took him 62 games to reach that total. It may be an understatement to say that Fisher is a special talent coming into the 2022 NHL Draft.
