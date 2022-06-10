ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Movies At Bessemer Premiere Cinema 14 Promenade for the Weekend of June 10, 2022

By Seth Holloway
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurassic World : Dominion (PG-13) Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live - and hunt - alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators...

Travis Tritt books Alabama show: How to get tickets

Country star Travis Tritt will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The singer/songwriter will co-headline “The Can’t Miss Tour” with Chris Janson, appearing at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Wednesday, Oct. 19. The show begins at 7 p.m. Special guests War Hippies will also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
James Beard Awards 2022: Birmingham chef wins Best Chef in the South

Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham was named Best Chef in the South on Monday at the 2022 James Beard Awards. Evans, who received the award during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, grew up in Muscle Shoals and graduated from Auburn University. He worked at some of the top restaurants in New Orleans, New York and Atlanta before returning to his home state to found his own restaurant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Teen Free Friday Flicks in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Friday, June 17th is the next Teen Friday Flicks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This event is held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm each Friday. TEENS! Come join the library for the FREE Friday Flicks. Enjoy some popcorn or bring a sack lunch to enjoy. To see a list of what movies will be playing, please head on over to publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Meet Aaliyah Taylor, named Birmingham’s Top Emerging Fashion Designer

With a bold fashion collection designed to make a statement, Aaliyah Taylor on Friday was announced winner of the 2022 Magic City Fashion Week (MCFW) Season Four Emerging Designer’s Competition. “I’m a 6’5 [or 6’6] woman, and [I’ve always had] the mentality that just because you’re going to be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater

Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater. Widespread Panic and crew returned to Huntsville, Alabama, for the first time since 2016, Memorial Day Weekend, to a new incredible venue built for sound. Those lucky enough to be in attendance were in for a Memorial run of shows in the Rocket City. Orion Amphitheater recently opened, and the 8,000-seat venue was in for a treat from the beginning. With pre- and post- events on the property, Huntsville welcomed the Panic Entourage with open arms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hot Rod Power Tour to make honorary drive-thru for Easterling

The 28th annual HOT ROD Power Tour is revving up for their annual tour which will run June 13-17. The 1,000 mile journey is expected to bring together more than 3,500 hot rod vehicles together. Auto enthusiasts from around the world will travel to the Southeast to witness the five-day, five-city journey. During the tour from Hoover to Pensacola hundreds of hotrods are planned to make their way to the home of local hot-rod enthusiast, Ricky Easterling.
CLANTON, AL
Sneak Peek: East Lake Park’s new outdoor fitness gym [PHOTOS]

Birmingham’s has turned a tennis court into an outdoor fitness gym at East Lake Park. Called the “East Lake Park Fitness Zone,” we visited the new attraction, which is located at Lynn Park across from historic East Lake Park at 416 82nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35206.
Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
'Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival' to be held Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Simone's Kitchen ATL is getting ready to host "Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival" that will take place this Sunday. The festival will be held at Club M located at 521 3rd Ave. West. The event features popular food trucks from the Magic City. Vendors, a firework show, live band and African dancers will also be at the festival.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The National Sacred Harp Convention Is Back This Week For The 41st Session After A Two Year Break

After the pandemic interruptions for two years, the National Sacred Harp Convention is back this year for the 41st session. “We are ready to build this convention back strong again,” says Glenn Keeton, Chairman. This year’s sessions will take place for two days, on June 16th and 17th, 2022, starting at 9:30 am and ending at 2:30 pm each day, with lunch at 12:00 pm. The convention will be held at the BSDA Friendship Hall, 1024 Old Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, Alabama 35068. The National Convention originally started at Samford University. Over the two days of the convention, people from all over the world will attend from as far away as England, Poland, Ireland, California, Washington State, and Maine and as close as Birmingham and surrounding areas. There is no charge for admission to the convention, and it is open to the public. Visitors are welcome, whether they can sing or not. So hope to see you there. For more information, contact 205.902.1783.
FULTONDALE, AL
African lion arrives at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next time you go to The Birmingham Zoo be sure to look for the new African lion, Josh!. The Zoo posted, in part, “We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male African lion. Age 6, Josh came to us from the San Antonio Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in the African lion SAFE program and maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives.
Top Black-Owned Bakeries in Birmingham (AL)

Calling all Birminghamians with an undeniable sweet tooth! We’ve rounded nine of Birmingham’s top bakeries, all Black-owned, so that you’ll be able to get a taste of the sweet life. Ashley’s Famous Cookies. We’re loving Ashley’s vibes. In her bio she states: “We don’t have to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Mi Tenampa, beloved Greensboro Mexican restaurant, closing after two decades here

The reaction on social media was immediate: disappointment and disbelief at the news that Greensboro appears to be losing a beloved local restaurant. Mi Tenampa, which first opened as El Tenampa in Greensboro in the former Ward’s Restaurant building 22 years ago, is closing. The restaurant expanded, moving into the former Parker Tire location on State Street, which was heavily-remodeled in advance of the move, a few years after opening.
GREENSBORO, NC
Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Always Be Ready

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. 15 but [a]sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a [b]defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you, but with gentleness and respect.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

