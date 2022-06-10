ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gambino joins GreenWorks as office manager

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 4 days ago

GreenWorks has hired Madeline Gambino as office manager. She previously worked with...

djcoregon.com

Daily Journal of Commerce

Miller Nash’s Portland office gains Hutchinson

Alexandra Hutchinson has joined Miller Nash LLP’s Portland office. She will represent local businesses and large corporations in a wide range of corporate transactional matters. Hutchinson has a background in securities and business litigation, giving her a unique perspective into how businesses operate and the protections needed to avoid disputes. Hutchinson assists businesses in reviewing, drafting and negotiating a variety of contracts, and advises on issues related to mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and formation and partnerships. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Portland State University and a law degree from Willamette University College of Law.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

KCL Engineering’s Shanks now a principal owner

Stormy Shanks is now a principal owner of KCL Engineering. She joined the firm in 2016 as a senior mechanical engineer in Des Moines, Iowa. She rejoined KCL Engineering in 2018 as the Portland office leader. Shanks during her career has worked on many complex and award-winning higher education projects as well as a LEED platinum, 600,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building. She has built a reputation as an experienced consultant in the K-12 education market.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Oregon’s LCDC gains Lazo as a member

The Oregon Senate has confirmed Allan Lazo as a Land Conservation and Development Commission member. His term began June 1 and ends May 31, 2026. He is filling the seat of former LCDC Chair Robin McArthur, who represented the Portland-metro area. Lazo is eligible for reappointment of another four-year term. He is the executive director of the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, a statewide civil rights organization whose mission is to end housing discrimination and ensure equal opportunity to housing. FHCO provides access to education, enforcement, and public policy advocacy. Lazo has been a longtime community advocate for civil rights and social justice.
OREGON STATE
Daily Journal of Commerce

LMC Construction: South Hill Commons

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED SOUTH HILL COMMONS PENDLETON, OREGON Bids Due: 6/24/22 @ 4:00 PM South Hill Commons is a new multi-family affordable housing project with 70 units, a community room building, and shared laundry areas. Trades Included: All Trades Bid Documents: https://bids.lmcconstruction.com/SHC Bid Submissions: Bids.SouthHillCommons@lmcconstruction.com LMC Contact: Aaron Maguire (aaronm@lmcconstruction.com) & Mike Kolodziejczak(mikek@lmcconstruction.com) 19200 SW Teton Ave. Tualatin, OR 97062 P: 503.646.0521 F: 503.646.6823 We are an equal opportunity employer and strongly ...
TUALATIN, OR

