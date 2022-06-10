Gambino joins GreenWorks as office manager

The Oregon Senate has confirmed Allan Lazo as a Land Conservation and Development Commission member. His term began June 1 and ends May 31, 2026. He is filling the seat of former LCDC Chair Robin McArthur, who represented the Portland-metro area. Lazo is eligible for reappointment of another four-year term. He is the executive director of the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, a statewide civil rights organization whose mission is to end housing discrimination and ensure equal opportunity to housing. FHCO provides access to education, enforcement, and public policy advocacy. Lazo has been a longtime community advocate for civil rights and social justice.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO