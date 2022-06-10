Gambino joins GreenWorks as office manager

Alexandra Hutchinson has joined Miller Nash LLP’s Portland office. She will represent local businesses and large corporations in a wide range of corporate transactional matters. Hutchinson has a background in securities and business litigation, giving her a unique perspective into how businesses operate and the protections needed to avoid disputes. Hutchinson assists businesses in reviewing, drafting and negotiating a variety of contracts, and advises on issues related to mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and formation and partnerships. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Portland State University and a law degree from Willamette University College of Law.
Stormy Shanks is now a principal owner of KCL Engineering. She joined the firm in 2016 as a senior mechanical engineer in Des Moines, Iowa. She rejoined KCL Engineering in 2018 as the Portland office leader. Shanks during her career has worked on many complex and award-winning higher education projects as well as a LEED platinum, 600,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building. She has built a reputation as an experienced consultant in the K-12 education market.
The Oregon Senate has confirmed Allan Lazo as a Land Conservation and Development Commission member. His term began June 1 and ends May 31, 2026. He is filling the seat of former LCDC Chair Robin McArthur, who represented the Portland-metro area. Lazo is eligible for reappointment of another four-year term. He is the executive director of the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, a statewide civil rights organization whose mission is to end housing discrimination and ensure equal opportunity to housing. FHCO provides access to education, enforcement, and public policy advocacy. Lazo has been a longtime community advocate for civil rights and social justice.
SUB-BIDS REQUESTED SOUTH HILL COMMONS PENDLETON, OREGON Bids Due: 6/24/22 @ 4:00 PM South Hill Commons is a new multi-family affordable housing project with 70 units, a community room building, and shared laundry areas. Trades Included: All Trades Bid Documents: https://bids.lmcconstruction.com/SHC Bid Submissions: Bids.SouthHillCommons@lmcconstruction.com LMC Contact: Aaron Maguire (aaronm@lmcconstruction.com) & Mike Kolodziejczak(mikek@lmcconstruction.com) 19200 SW Teton Ave. Tualatin, OR 97062 P: 503.646.0521 F: 503.646.6823 We are an equal opportunity employer and strongly ...
