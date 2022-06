Slightly morbid question I do apologise, but which of these characters do you most miss and would have loved to seen on screen one more time?. Personally I would have loved to see more of Frank, Mike Reid had such strong screen energy and prescence, and loved his "HAAYYY... what do you take more for" comments. I also would have to have seen a more touching exit for June Brown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO