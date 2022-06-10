Here’s how your child can receive a healthy meal while school is out

Celebrity commencement speakers are becoming more and more popular these days and Jermaine Dupri is the latest on the list. CEO of So So Def Recordings and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer, Jermaine Dupri, was announced as the commencement speaker for The Art Institute of Atlanta. “Jermaine is a visionary who has contributed significantly to the Atlanta community through his work in the global entertainment market,” said Elden Monday, Interim Campus President of the Ai Atlanta. “As long-time fans of Jermaine and his music, his accomplishments and contributions to the music industry directly align with the mission of our institution as we strive to nourish and develop creative warriors to become productive contributors to society.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO