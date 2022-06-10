Here’s how your child can receive a healthy meal while school is out

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
