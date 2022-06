Early on Monday morning, a body was found on Ridgetop Road. It appeared as though this man—probably in his 60s—had taken his own life. "A body found on a trail near Ridgetop Road and Camino Francisca early Monday morning was that of a man who is believed to have taken his own life, Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye confirmed Monday evening. At around 7:15 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to reports of a man lying on the ground. Joye said the man, in his 60s, had a gunshot wound to the head that police believe was self-inflicted, and a note was found at the scene." —The New Mexican.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO