Franconia, NH

Mount Washington State Park Subject of Summer Master Plan Hearings

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
FRANCONIA – The public will be asked to weigh in on a draft master plan for Mount Washington State Park this summer, which may look at limiting access and climate change concerns. North Country environmentalists attending a meeting of the Mount Washington Commission Friday where the draft was...

Government
