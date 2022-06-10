ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Loretta Jane Murray, 48, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

William S. Ayers Sr., 84, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - At the age 84 William S. Ayers Sr. passed away on June 11, 2022. Bill was born on November 2, 1937 in the town of Pierrepont NY. Bill was one of eight children born to Rex R. Ayers and Blanche M. Ayers. Bill left the...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Betty A. Gilbert, 91, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Betty A. Gilbert, 91, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center with her family at her bedside. Following her wishes, a graveside service will be held at St. Ann Cemetery in St. Regis Falls on Saturday, June 18th at 10 am.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Joann Marie Gilmore, 82, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A memorial talk for Joann Marie Gilmore, 82, of Norfolk, will be held at Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am with Armando Martinez speaking with a burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Hannawa Falls. Calling hours will be held from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam. Joann passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her loving family by her side.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of 7 Riverside Drive, peacefully passed away Friday morning, June 10th, at his home with his family by his side. Roderick was born on December 1, 1938 in Barre, VT, son of the late Earl Fred and Zelma Julia (Douglas) Morrill. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre class of 1956 where he was also a member of Demolay. He attended Johnson State Teachers College. He served in the USA Army’s 576 Medical Detachment (Bad Kreuznach, Germany) from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then married his High School Sweetheart, Sandra Forger on July 29, 1962 in Barre, VT.
RAYMONDVILLE, NY
Massena, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

James R. Mitchell Sr., 80, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. Mitchell Sr., age 80 of Canton, NY passed away at his residence in the town of Dekalb while surrounded by his loving family on June 13th. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 16th from 2-4 and 7-9. A funeral service will be held on Friday, the 17th at 10am with Rev. Joseph Giroux Celebrant. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood, NY.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. JoAnne was born November 14, 1951 in Watertown. She is a daughter to Charles and Edna Symonds. She...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Terese M. Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terese M. Smith, Sackets Harbor, passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Saturday, June 11th. She was 81 years old. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm Monday, June 20th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will precede the celebration at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, 24, formerly of Canton

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WWNY) - Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, age 24, passed unexpectedly at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 10, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1997 to Vanessa and Josh Fry. He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Gage had many passions that brought...
CINCINNATI, OH
wwnytv.com

Leela Aitcheson, 92, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Leela Aitcheson, 92, of Indian Point Road, passed away June 11, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1929 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Leland and Mrs. Christine Nestle. She graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers, NY, and attended Greenbrier College for Women in Lewisburg, West Virginia, graduating in 1949. She continued her art education at Hunter College in New York City.
REDWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Baseball meets dairy: celebrate agriculture with the Watertown Rapids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “All right, on Saturday night we have Agriculture Night here at the Watertown Rapids,” Jefferson County Agriculture Coordinator Jay Matteson said. “It’s going to be the biggest celebration of dairy month here in the north country. Agriculture meets baseball at the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cynthia Blunt Kendall, 83, of Palmyra

PALMYRA, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Blunt Kendall, 83, Palmyra, PA and former resident of Rochester and summer resident of Clayton, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Palmyra (PA) Senior Living. Born in Watertown on July 18, 1938, the daughter of Dayton and Ella Thompson Blunt and the granddaughter...
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Bert H. Hellis, 80, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Bert H. Hellis, 80, of S. Shore Rd., passed away on Sunday June 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
THREE MILE BAY, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Veterans honor Old Glory on Flag Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As July 4, 1776, is known as the birthday of the nation, June 14 marks the birth of two symbols of American tradition and patriotism. “The Army is celebrating its 247th birthday today,” Watertown American Legion Post 61 Commander Wayne Sibley said. “The flag is about 245.”
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gray, Duffy each endorsed in race for state Assembly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the race for the 116th state Assembly district, both candidates have announced endorsements they hope will attract voters. The 116th is the so-called “River District.” It includes all the towns along the shore front of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, from the southern end of Jefferson County all the way up the river in St. Lawrence County. The district includes the city of Watertown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers search for missing Ogdensburg woman

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - State police are looking for an Ogdensburg woman who hasn’t been seen since April. Troopers say 23-year-old Brittney Snyder was last seen on April 12 and last heard from by phone on June 5. She was last known to be in Syracuse,. Police describe...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Breaking ground for addition at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is taking the next step in improving patient care in the county. Outgoing president David Acker and other health system officials broke ground Tuesday on a 100,000-square-foot addition that will be built at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. It will be called the St....
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘Mama Won’t Fly’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s the last day for reservations for Carthage Little Theatre’s production of “Mama Won’t Fly.”. Jane Bowman Jenkins, who has three roles in the production, says it’s about a woman in Alabama who refuses to fly to California for her son’s wedding, so she drives instead.
wwnytv.com

Rapids fall to Utica, now 2-6 for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox on the big diamond Monday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. The Rapids would lose a tough one at the fairgrounds to the Blue Sox 7-6. Jonah Shearer pitched a strong game early for Watertown giving up...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 15th annual Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is this weekend. Capt. Dominic Nicoll and carnival coordinator Lisa Safford talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above. The carnival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Immaculate Heart students blend reading with hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart elementary students have combined reading and basketball for a great school project. And they have exceeded expectations. It’s a great way to encourage reading. The school incorporated reading to raise money and enjoy some sports entertainment in the process. In this case,...
WATERTOWN, NY

