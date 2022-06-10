Loretta Jane Murray, 48, of Massena

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of 7 Riverside Drive, peacefully passed away Friday morning, June 10th, at his home with his family by his side. Roderick was born on December 1, 1938 in Barre, VT, son of the late Earl Fred and Zelma Julia (Douglas) Morrill. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre class of 1956 where he was also a member of Demolay. He attended Johnson State Teachers College. He served in the USA Army’s 576 Medical Detachment (Bad Kreuznach, Germany) from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then married his High School Sweetheart, Sandra Forger on July 29, 1962 in Barre, VT.

RAYMONDVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO