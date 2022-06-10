Lorette Avanessian Appointed Director of Richard Tufenkian Preschool & Kindergarten

We’ve got the details on Culver City’s newest vegan burger joint, including an interview with the CEO of Veggie Grill Inc., Jay Gentile. Hey, LA! Have you heard? A new Stand-Up Burgers location is opening in Culver City! So mark your calendars. Because June 17 is opening day. The rebellious younger sister of Veggie Grill, Stand-Up Burgers is a purpose-driven, vegan burger joint that revolutionizes comfort food by putting a bold, 100% plant-based twist on American burgers, fries, and shakes. In addition, they aim to empower people to take a stand for the future without sacrificing taste. And good vegan eats isn’t all they bring to Culver City. Stand-Up also commits to uplifting community, supporting the environment, and fighting for animal welfare. Stand-Up operates two restaurants in Chicago, IL and one in Berkeley, CA. This week Culver City gets in on the Stand-Up Burgers action!

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO