JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 300 Consumers Energy customers were estimated to be without power in Jackson as part of a planned outage. The power went down for customers in the area of Steward Avenue and West Ganson Street in the early afternoon on Monday. Some customers have had power restored within the hour, though Consumers Energy said on their website some were without power for several hours.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO