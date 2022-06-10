ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Relaxing Trip Over Bass Lake

By Jeremy Erickson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psCK1_0g7EZ7Ni00

For today’s Sights and Sounds Drone Edition, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us on a relaxing trip over Bass Lake in Grand Traverse County.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

After 13 Years a Man and His Horse Are Reunited at Harbor Springs Ranch

After almost 14 years, a man and his horse were reunited at a ranch in Harbor Springs. For two years Jake Slater and his horse, Traveler, were inseparable. Jake worked on a ranch in northern Michigan, and because Traveler had previously come from an abusive handler, Jake had to earn his trust and friendship. After those two years together, Traveler had to be sold and the pair never saw each other again.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Take Dad Golfing at Treetops Resort This Father’s Day

Looking for something fun to do with dad on Father’s Day?. There’s still time to book a tee time at Treetops Resort in Gaylord. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. They’re also upgrading everything this summer–from their equipment to...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
City
Lake, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Social District Ready for Summer Season

The city of Cadillac will be continuing its social district this summer season. The social district allows people to enjoy alcoholic drinks well they stroll downtown. Six restaurants are participating, and drinks will be served in a special cup. “We’ve really been working on revitalizing our downtown space and the...
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Lake#Photojournalist
9&10 News

Harmful Algal Bloom Identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County

A suspected harmful algal bloom has been identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County, according to District Health Department #2, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. There are different types of naturally occurring algal blooms that can be...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council Asking for Public Input Before New Project Begins in Petoskey

The Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council has decided to take input from the public with a new survey before starting a new green infrastructure project for Petoskey. Before using the grant of $22,600 from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, the council will be getting the public’s input on ways to prevent storm water flooding with green storm water infrastructure.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Local Veterinarian Reminds Pet Owners to be Mindful This Summer

With the weather heating up veterinarians are reminding pet owners how to keep their furry friends healthy this summer. People in Traverse City were walking their dogs through downtown on a hot Tuesday afternoon. They say they take breaks, bring water and cool off in the bay, but Veterinarian Craig Brakeman says even that may not be enough.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Construction Begins on I-75 in Mackinac City

Construction is beginning on I-75 in Mackinac City and several detours and reroutes of traffic are being put in place due to the condition of the southbound US-23 overpass. Starting Tuesday, I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed to traffic while crews start work on the southbound US-23 Bridge. Several detours will be posted, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 6 a.m.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
9&10 News

Kalkaska Family Drive-in Movies Looking for Volunteers

A community favorite is looking to make a comeback. Kalkaska Family Drive-in Movies went on a hiatus due to several setbacks including the pandemic and lack of funding. They’re currently looking for volunteers to help set up and run the movies as well as sponsors. They’re also taking suggestions on what movies people want to watch this year.
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

Shop Local at the Cadillac Farmers Market

It’s an exciting day for the locals in Cadillac because it’s opening day at the Cadillac Farmers Market!. You can find fresh produce, baked goods, fresh meat, crafts, candy, homemade cards, and so much more! All the vendors are local farmers, bakers, and artisans that have taken their time to bring you the best products– so shopping local will really help our community thrive!
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Manistee County Awarded Almost $250,000 in Latest Round of Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Funding

Michigan is investing an additional $3.3 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to more people, homes and small businesses across the state, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The funds from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program and will go towards projects that will extend high-speed internet service to...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Business Expansions Bring New Jobs to Cadillac, Fenton Area

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce dozens of new jobs coming to Northern Michigan. Two projects in the area are expected to generate $7.7 million and 68 new jobs. Rexair is expanding their facility in Cadillac, adding new injection molding machines and nine jobs.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy