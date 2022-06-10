Many residents participating in the Great Evansville Clean Up Friday

The River City brutally hot conditions have certainly stuck around for our Tuesday. After seeing afternoon high temperatures all the way back up into the mid and upper 90s for many of us and heat indices (those "feels like" temperatures) well north of 100°, the evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler. In fact, after seeing temperatures around dinner time near 96° or 97° in Evansville, the mercury will only fall as low as 87° by 10 o'clock this evening. Worse yet, overnight low temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as the upper 70s low 80s once again, setting the stage for yet another oppressively hot day come Wednesday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO