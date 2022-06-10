ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Many residents participating in the Great Evansville Clean Up Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep Evansville Beautiful held the "Great Evansville Clean...

More brutal heat heads for the Tri-State

The River City brutally hot conditions have certainly stuck around for our Tuesday. After seeing afternoon high temperatures all the way back up into the mid and upper 90s for many of us and heat indices (those "feels like" temperatures) well north of 100°, the evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler. In fact, after seeing temperatures around dinner time near 96° or 97° in Evansville, the mercury will only fall as low as 87° by 10 o'clock this evening. Worse yet, overnight low temperatures are only expected to dwindle as low as the upper 70s low 80s once again, setting the stage for yet another oppressively hot day come Wednesday.
WC Handy Blues Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

Finishing touches are being made to the stage that will see several musical artists for four days along the Henderson riverfront. The WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival will take place Wednesday, June 15th through Saturday, June 18 at Audubon Mill Park in downtown Henderson. The event is free and...
Muhlenberg County Schools names new superintendent

Muhlenberg County Schools will have a new superintendent in place in July. The Muhlenberg County School Board voted Monday night to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent. She will take the role on July 1st, replacing Robby Davis who is retiring. Orr has held many teaching positions over the...
Newburgh man dies in crash at Warrick County Solid Waste

A Newburgh, Indiana man was killed in an incident at Warrick County Solid Waste on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Samuel Kemp of Newburgh was killed in a crash that happened on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says dispatch got a call about an...
VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat

For pet owners who love walking their dogs or just need to take them outside to go to the bathroom, this heat wave can cause dangerous medical conditions – even heat stroke. The most important thing is they have fresh and cool water. Some signs of heat stroke in...
Master Gardeners host “Art in the Garden and More”

Hundreds of people spent their Sunday in the garden. It’s an annual event held by the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners Association. The free event allows the community to enjoy their Display Garden while listening to music, eating food, and shopping local art. It’s a 1.4 acre garden on Evansville’s...
Evansville man charged with animal neglect

An Evansville man faces Animal Neglect charges after a deceased dog was discovered outside of a home. According to Evansville Police, officers were called to a home on North Lincoln Park Drive near Oregon Street Monday afternoon to an animal complaint of four dogs at the home that were outside and in bad condition. When officers arrived, one dog had already died of heat exhaustion and three other dogs were discovered crammed inside a dog house trying to escape the heat. A second dog passed away while they were removing it from the home.
Homicide investigation underway in Owensboro following shooting Monday night

Owensboro Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place late Monday night following a shooting and car crash. According to OPD, officers responded to West 7th Street after 11PM to a car that collided with a building. A bystander performed CPR on the driver when officers arrived. A gunshot wound was discovered on the driver and he was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

The trial date for an Evansville woman accused of several crimes including rape and murder has been moved. Court records show the jury trial for 36-year-old Heidi Carter has been rescheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28. Before being rescheduled, Carter's trial was originally set to...
Tecumseh baseball advances to state title game

With an offensive explosion, the Tecumseh baseball team finally ended four years of semi-state struggle, as they beat Shakamak 12-3 for the 1A championship at Ruxer Field in Jasper Saturday afternoon. Tags. Indiana.

