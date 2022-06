BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -At the Blount Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Jeff Maxwell said he’s seen an increase in ticks this summer compared to previous ones. If bitten, ticks can not only present major problems for pets but their owners as well. The CDC has a full list of the possible illnesses you can contract if not properly treated.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO