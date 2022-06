While celebrating his Kodak Black Day music festival on Saturday, Kodak said during a press conference that he and Drake have enough unreleased tracks to make an album. “Me and Drake, we got some more music,” Kodak said. “It’s really on like whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff. They be like, ‘Is we gon’ drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though.”

