DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified a portion of a waterway in Dorchester County to close it to shellfish harvesting. About 1,290 acres of waters in the Fishing Creek area of the Little Choptank River have been reclassified from conditionally approved for direct shellfish harvesting to restricted from shellfish harvesting. The closure is due to the potential risk to public health associated with the discharge of partially-treated wastewater from a nearby sewage disposal system that is failing.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO