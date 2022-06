The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. On June 7th, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted a new framework for a voluntary water sharing program among water users in the Upper Russian River watershed. The program is the first of its kind in California. The City of Ukiah played a leading role in developing this program, and believes it is a major step toward a brighter future for our community in the Ukiah Valley. The City appreciates the leadership from the Water Board in enabling this vision. The program offers an alternative to the region-wide curtailment orders that were issued by the Water Board in 2021, and instead offers greater flexibility for water rights holders to adapt to changing conditions and reallocate their allowance to other users as needed.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO