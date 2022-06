Prior to the premiere of The Kardashians, it was revealed that Caitlyn Jenner, 72, wouldn't be featured in the new Hulu series.Leaving out the former Olympian seemed like a snub to some fans, but Jenner's own mother, Esther Jenner, thinks the I Am Cait star is better off staying away from the reality TV cameras.When asked if the retired athlete was upset over not being involved in the show, Esther told The Sun, "I don’t know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It’s something we haven’t even discussed." Though Esther has actually appeared in a few episodes of Keeping Up With the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO