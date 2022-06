WORCESTER, Mass. - Mother Nature has been good to Foppema’s Farm in Northbridge so far. Owner Ken Foppema says the growing season has been almost perfect. But, the area’s weather pattern may be ready to rain on the parade. Rain would actually be a good thing, because the USDA says most of Central Massachusetts is “abnormally dry”or in moderate drought conditions right now.

NORTHBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO