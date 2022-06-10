META Expansion Coming to Huntsville

Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater. Widespread Panic and crew returned to Huntsville, Alabama, for the first time since 2016, Memorial Day Weekend, to a new incredible venue built for sound. Those lucky enough to be in attendance were in for a Memorial run of shows in the Rocket City. Orion Amphitheater recently opened, and the 8,000-seat venue was in for a treat from the beginning. With pre- and post- events on the property, Huntsville welcomed the Panic Entourage with open arms.

