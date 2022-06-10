META Expansion Coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in the area. One of the power outages in northeast Huntsville ran from U.S. Highway 72 to the base of Monte Sano Mountain and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road. Power was restored to this area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Clare Huddleston has been named anchor of WBRC’s new 11 a.m. hour-long newscast that will debut September 2022. Clare will anchor the 11 a.m. hour of WBRC’s mid-day newscast and serve as...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced the pre-sale of a new construction, single-tenant net-lease investment occupied by Mach-1 Express Car Wash at the new Publix grocery-anchored shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama. The sale price was $4.3 million.
The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
As a deeply right-wing, fiscally conservative candidate, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has a stalwart base of supporters, but the vote tally in his own backyard last month suggests he has a long way to go to close the gap with opponent Katie Britt. While Brooks carried the counties around Huntsville,...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
----- 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to customers in Northeast Huntsville. Huntsville Utilities said the affected area included more than 1,700 customers. The cause was determined to be equipment failure in a substation. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities has crews investigating two power outages — one in Northeast...
Huntsville Utilities reports it has turned off all non-essential lights and electric equipment in its buildings to help conserve energy. Building thermostats also have been adjusted. This is part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Emergency Load Curtailment program. Jim Hopson, TVA spokesman, says this is an internal program for...
DECATUR, Ala. — Today, Calhoun Community College and Athens State University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in celebration of the construction for new residence halls at the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA) in Downtown Decatur. “Today is a great day for Calhoun, Athens State and the City of Decatur,”...
Stricklin Hotel, a new boutique hotel located at 114 N. Jackson Ave., in the heart of downtown Russellville above Doe’s Eat Place, celebrates its opening. General manager Thisa Smith cuts the ribbon, joined by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce representatives Laura Horton of Alfa, Chamber executive director Cassie Medley, Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist and Chamber media relations Blaze Bishop.
Widespread Panic Returns to Rocket City Orion Amphitheater. Widespread Panic and crew returned to Huntsville, Alabama, for the first time since 2016, Memorial Day Weekend, to a new incredible venue built for sound. Those lucky enough to be in attendance were in for a Memorial run of shows in the Rocket City. Orion Amphitheater recently opened, and the 8,000-seat venue was in for a treat from the beginning. With pre- and post- events on the property, Huntsville welcomed the Panic Entourage with open arms.
After being directed to use 69th Street North in Wahouma as an alternate route by police in the area in 2019, Robert Walker hit a massive pothole that caused over $2,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.
Due to high temperatures forecast throughout the Tennessee Valley Authority service area and the high electric demand expected on their system, TVA will initiate voluntary curtailment from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Huntsville Utilities. Customers are asked to reduce their electricity consumption by turning off unneeded...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17.
Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes.
Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
