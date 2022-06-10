ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cardin, Van Hollen: New Director of EPA Chesapeake Bay Program “Solidly Prepared to Deal with the Challenges the Bay Faces and the Realities of a Rapidly Changing Climate”

Sentinel
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) today released the following statement welcoming the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcement that Dr. Kandis Boyd will direct the agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program. “The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure and the selection of Dr....

www.thesentinel.com

NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Journal

‘Forever chemicals’ found in more Maryland drinking water systems

Potentially harmful levels of “forever chemicals” contaminate some of the smallest drinking water systems in Maryland, the state’s latest round of testing shows. The Maryland Department of the Environment reported in late April that its testing of 65 community water systems, which collectively serve about 81,000 people, detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in a little more than half the wells sampled.
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $13.5 Million for FY2023

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state. This funding is awarded to 45 applicants statewide, supporting efforts that include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities;...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Sentinel

AKA Chapter of Psi Epsilon Omega to host 2022 MD State Candidate Forum - June 28, 2022

This virtual Candidate Forum will provide voters an opportunity to meet and engage with candidates campaigning to represent districts 21, 22, and 23 in the Maryland General Assembly. Register today and share this flyer with your neighbors! The community should be informed of their options at the ballot box. Get registration details here: https://tinyurl.com/2022PEOCANFORUM.
MARYLAND STATE
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
Ben Cardin
cardinalnews.org

Was it really ‘all hands on deck’ for rural Virginia?

Last November, the Senate Finance Committee held a retreat in Roanoke. One of the main topics was rural Virginia. The panel heard lots of presentations and saw lots of charts and graphs, few of them the sorts of things you’ll see chatted up at a local chamber of commerce meeting. All in all, it was a pretty dreary session, and not just because winter was setting in outside. There was talk about localities that qualified not simply as officially “distressed,” but “doubly distressed.” There were references to localities that don’t have economic development offices. There were figures about how North Carolina has been spending 16 times more than Virginia each year on site development.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sentinel

Is Montgomery County handling the mental health crisis?

Montgomery County, with one of the leading education systems in the country, is also leading in the number of suicides each year. According to the Maryland State government website, Montgomery County has one of the highest average suicide rates every year compared to the rest of the state, despite only accounting for 17% of Maryland’s population. More recently, heads have been turning since the Montgomery County website issued a press release detailing that since 2010, the county’s suicide rates have increased by 63%. This was especially concerning considering the rest of the state has only increased by 23% and the United States by 17%. This press release was published in September 2020 and also noted that between July 1 and Aug. 15, Montgomery county had 400 hospitalizations due to self harm.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Delegation Announces Nearly $3.8 Million in Federal Funding to Help Local Colleges Set Students Up for Success

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony G. Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) announced $3,783,406 in federal funding for colleges and universities across the state of Maryland to help underrepresented communities enter and complete higher education degree programs. The funds come […]
MARYLAND STATE
#Chesapeake Bay Program#Climate Change#Politics Federal#Noaa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman names former Biden Pa. director as new campaign manager

John Fetterman has brought on the former state director of President Joe Biden’s campaign as his new U.S. Senate campaign manager. Brendan McPhillips, who is based in Philadelphia, will replace Bobby Maggio, who served as Fetterman’s campaign manager during the Democratic primary. The move was first reported by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CNHI

Pa. GOP defeats Dems on proposed gun control bills in House, Senate

HARRISBURG — The bipartisanship displayed, as mild as it is, by the U.S. Senate in announcing the framework on a modest gun control proposal didn’t translate from Washington to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania lawmakers in the General Assembly ended Monday no closer to making a similar announcement as Republicans outmaneuvered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

