Cardin, Van Hollen: New Director of EPA Chesapeake Bay Program “Solidly Prepared to Deal with the Challenges the Bay Faces and the Realities of a Rapidly Changing Climate”

Montgomery County, with one of the leading education systems in the country, is also leading in the number of suicides each year. According to the Maryland State government website, Montgomery County has one of the highest average suicide rates every year compared to the rest of the state, despite only accounting for 17% of Maryland’s population. More recently, heads have been turning since the Montgomery County website issued a press release detailing that since 2010, the county’s suicide rates have increased by 63%. This was especially concerning considering the rest of the state has only increased by 23% and the United States by 17%. This press release was published in September 2020 and also noted that between July 1 and Aug. 15, Montgomery county had 400 hospitalizations due to self harm.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO