ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Four Of The Top Five MA Waterfalls Are Located In The Berkshires

By Ron Carson
WNAW
WNAW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The beautiful Berkshires have so much to offer during the warm spring and summer months and you can experience one of the hidden treasures that features the cascading sounds of rushing water while you are exploring nature's benefits. Did you realize that four out of the top five waterfall locales are...

wnaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Worcester Diner Named Massachusetts' Best In Brand-New Rankings

A popular and historic eatery in Massachusetts was named the best diner in the state in a new list from Food & Wine. Miss Worcester Diner, located at 300 Southbridge St. in Worcester, was named the best diner in Massachusetts in the publication's list of the best diners in every state, which was published on Friday, May 27.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Chester, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Dalton, MA
State
Connecticut State
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Waterfalls#Outdoor Info#Tannery Falls#The Savoy State Forest
NECN

Five whales stranded off Cape Cod

Five pilot whales are stranded just off Chatham, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). It is an area that can only be reached by boat. The organization is working with the harbormaster office and US Fish & Wildlife to assess and reach the animals. Boaters and onlookers...
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Hiking
US News and World Report

Married Couple Dies in Massachusetts Traffic Crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening. Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, MA
westernmassnews.com

State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Massachusetts residents. The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that over two million rapid tests will be distributed to 264 communities that requested tests for their residents. Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

WNAW

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy