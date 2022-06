SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon, parts of north Spokane were underwater due to flooding following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep pool of water near the intersection of N. Nevada and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the City of Spokane has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.

