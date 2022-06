TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven schools in Leon County will begin the 2022-23 school year with new principals in place, the school district announced Monday. Apalachee Elementary School will have a new principal, Dr. Pam Hightower, who has an extensive career in elementary education and previously served as the principal at Bond Elementary. Mr. Ben Threadgill will be the next principal of J. Michael Conley Elementary School.

