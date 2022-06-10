Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 fun things to do this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brief warm-up is in store for the Bay Area's inland areas through Wednesday, though temperatures will not be nearly as extreme as they were last week.The rising temperatures are being produced by another building high-pressure system off the California coast. Tuesday's highs will mostly be in the 80s inland, with the very warmest spots will hit 90°. Temps will reach the low 60s along the coast, and 60s and 70s around the BaySimilar temperatures are anticipated near the water on Wednesday, but inland temperatures will creep up a few more degrees. However there are no heat advisories expected and the region will be well short of record territory.A cool-down starts Thursday, sending the Bay Area into below-average temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Weather will be closer to normal for Father's Day on Sunday.

