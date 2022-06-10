ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 fun things to do this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't have tickets to see Bob Dylan or Erykah Badu this weekend, don't despair. (Actually, there may be a ticket or two left for Ms. Badu, or you can always camp out outside the Greek Theater and listen for free. But we didn't tell you that.) There's plenty to...

Eater

These Are the Bay Area James Beard Restaurant Winners

San Francisco restaurants and chefs took home big wins at the James Beard Foundation Awards on Monday, June 13, in Chicago. The local winners included chef Brandon Jew, owner of Mister Jiu’s, and Understory in Oakland, with nods to Grace Young and Martin Yan. It’s taken a few years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Corgi Con returns to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach this weekend after three-year hiatus

The last Corgi Con held in San Francisco was in 2019, bringing with it hundreds of small, stubby dogs and thousands of bipeds eager to see corgis race one another, don cute costumes, and grab a picture with one (or several) of them. Now, after a pandemic-spurred hiatus, Ocean Beach will again have an uncountable amount of short tails wagging in the wind this Saturday, June 18.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

The Best Places to Dance in San Francisco

Like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, Jennifer Beals in Flashdance, and Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, sometimes you just want—no need—to dance, and especially after two years of empty dancefloors (now we really know how the kids in Footloose felt). When that urge hits, you need look no further than all of these SF spots, which range from tiny dives to top-notch cocktail bars to Vegas-like venues and everything in between.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

9 Restaurants Worth Waiting in Line For in San Francisco

Everyone likes to make fun of our city’s long lines for toast, pastries and cruffins (notice all those carbs we seem to enjoy?). But just because you see a line doesn’t mean what is waiting at the end is necessarily worth the wait. Here are some lines that we think are worth it, but only you know your threshold for how long you’re willing to wait for something delicious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Erykah Badu
Bob Dylan
Secret SF

Tickets To San Francisco’s Fascinating Light And Sound Experience Are Now On Sale

This immersive light and music festival is heading to San Francisco on July 23 and you can now get your tickets !. Buckle up as you may experience some slight turbulence when you approach the ‘ Fluffy Cloud ’! Take part in this new house and techno music festival with 360º light & sound systems, live performances, interactive activities & more. Following its massive success in Nevada, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin, The Fluffy Cloud Experience will make its next stop in San Francisco!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

The 5 Bay Area Hikes with the Best Views and Biggest Surprises

We're guessing that, by now, you are just itching to get outside. We know the feeling! Good thing you're in our neck of the woods. The Bay Area is brimming with natural beauty. Every trail, from Mt. Diablo to Muir Woods, has photo-worthy scenery. We have a few favorite Bay Area hikes, but these ones stand out for their particularly stunning views. Better still, some offer a sprinkling of the unexpected, which makes them truly memorable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

2022 Bay Area Guide to July 4th Festivities

No summer is complete without a proper Fourth of July celebration! Thankfully, this year July 4th is roaring back with parades, concerts and fireworks all up and down the Bay Area. Whether you join a festive celebration or head to the beach or a splash pad to cool down in, make sure to include ice cream … lots of it!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Oldest Restaurants in San Francisco by Neighborhood

In 49 square miles, you'll find genre-breaking cuisines, the freshest produce, and new cooking techniques that will delight your tongue. While San Francisco's culinary scene is always looking to the future, the city holds tightly to its history and pays homage to it at every opportunity. You find an eclectic group of restaurants on this list with diverse menus. One thing is for sure; these restaurants are all classics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. (actually 6 Top Breakfast / Brunch spots with a tie) The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Breakfast/Brunch Spots in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:
CBS San Francisco

Fire burning inside McLaren Park in San Francisco contained

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Firefighters have contained a one-alarm, fast-moving wildlands fire that charred about 4 acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park.The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, that a fire was burning inside the park near the soccer fields off Moscow Street and Geneva  Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and told to expect delays.About an hour later officials tweeted the fire was contained, with no structures damaged or injuries. They said the fire was "accidental."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Elia Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

According to a state ABC sign posted in the window where Lokanta is located in downtown Walnut Creek, a new restaurant called Elia will be opening here. For now, Lokanta remains open for the next three to four weeks according to a Lokanta employee. Check out the Pleasanton Elia menu, featuring Greek cuisine here.
milpitasbeat.com

Chick-fil-A opening in Milpitas on June 16

This Thursday, June 16, Chick-fil-A will be opening in Milpitas. Located in the Town Center at 755 E Calaveras Blvd, the new restaurant will be operating Monday-Saturday from 6:30am-10pm. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A will be donating a total of $25,000 to Feeding America, in support of the organization’s efforts...
CBS San Francisco

Inland temperatures set to heat up again across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brief warm-up is in store for the Bay Area's inland areas through Wednesday, though temperatures will not be nearly as extreme as they were last week.The rising temperatures are being produced by another building high-pressure system off the California coast. Tuesday's highs will mostly be in the 80s inland, with the very warmest spots will hit 90°. Temps will reach the low 60s along the coast, and 60s and 70s around the BaySimilar temperatures are anticipated near the water on Wednesday, but inland temperatures will creep up a few more degrees. However there are no heat advisories expected and the region will be well short of record territory.A cool-down starts Thursday, sending the Bay Area into below-average temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Weather will be closer to normal for Father's Day on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

