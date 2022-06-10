ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

For The Ballers: The Balvenie Launches New Rare Marriages Range

By D.L. Chandler
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DiRS_0g7EKErz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3l1h_0g7EKErz00

Source: William Grant & Sons / William Grant & Sons

W hisky, as it’s largely spelled outside of the United States, comes in a variety of expressions and price points. For the big ballers out there, The Balvenie just launched its new Rare Marriages range that the whisky lovers out there might want to invest in when they’re ready to splurge.

The Balvenie’s Rare Marriages range of expressions launched this week, featuring three luxury Scotch whiskies which include updated preexisting offerings, The Balvenie Thirty, and The Balvenie Forty. The newest expression in the range is the Balvenie Twenty-Five. Under the guidance of Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE, the Rare Marriages selection is meant to impress even the most hardened and experienced whisky fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPmhT_0g7EKErz00

Source: William Grant & Sons / William Grant & Sons

“The Balvenie Rare Marriages Range is designed to unveil the intricacies of our whisky in a bold marriage of extraordinary character,” Stewart said in a statement. “This range, made from casks that have stood the important test of time, has a distinct profile and experience which we have designed to reveal the wonderful depth of The Balvenie Single Malt.”

Neil Strachan, U.S. Ambassador, added, “The Balvenie is dedicated to tradition through generations of family-owned, handcrafted whisky, allowing us to create a simple yet complex spirit that spans decades.”

Naomi Leslie, U.S. Ambassador, The Balvenie, chimed in with, “Our newly released Twenty-Five is a beautifully unexpected whisky, revealing layers of candied ginger, toasted coconut, and hints of black pepper as you continue to sip and enjoy.”

The Twenty-Five was created via Stewart selecting the choicest American and European Oak casks to bring out the best in flavor. The whisky matured for 25 years as per the expression’s namesake. The casks are then married together in the company’s Traditional Oak Tuns to complete the winning finish.

Now on to the good part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nj4N7_0g7EKErz00

Source: William Grant & Sons / William Grant & Sons

The prices for The Balvenie Twenty-Five start at a suggested MSRP of $799.00. The Thirty’s suggested retail price is $2,400, and the Forty clocks in at $6,750. To learn more, visit the brand’s website here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6isZ_0g7EKErz00

Source: William Grant & Sons / William Grant & Sons

Photo: William Grant & Sons

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Ballers#Scotch Whisky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Cassius

NikeCraft GPS Sneaker From Tom Sachs Photos

The new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) from Tom Sachs is made for everyday wear. But will it be readily available for everybody? Here are detailed photos of the sure to be in demand sneakers that retail for $109.99. Good luck securing your pair. 1. NikeCraft GPS x Tom Sachs Source:NIke Black rubber waffle outsole.  […]
APPAREL
Benzinga

Why 180 Life Sciences Shares Are Plunging Today

180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF received a written response from the U.K.'s regulatory agency and U.S. FDA related to questions submitted in a Type C meeting request for anti-TNF treatment, adalimumab, to treat early-stage Dupuytren's disease. Dupuytren's disease is a progressive fibrotic condition of the hand that causes the fingers...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Omega Therapeutics Submits IND For Liver Cancer Candidate

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product candidate, OTX-2002, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). OTX-2002 is a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The company...
INDUSTRY
Salon

Bird flu outbreaks: When will we learn our lesson?

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. Last month a man in Colorado became the first human known to have contracted a new, highly infectious strain of avian flu. The man — a prisoner culling infected poultry while on a work-release program — only experienced a case of mild fatigue.
HEALTH
Cassius

Meta Quest Announces ‘Soul Sessions’ Concert Series

A new concert series by Meta arrives just in time for Black Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth, giving fans the chance to be immersed in music from artists like Lucky Daye through virtual reality. The multi-national technology company formerly known as Facebook announced the debut of the Soul Sessions Concert Series, an immersive concert experience […]
CELL PHONES
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy