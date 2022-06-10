ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden to ocean carriers: ‘The rip-off is over’

By John Gallagher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the case for legislation to hold carriers more responsible for shipping costs and service standards, President Joe Biden on Friday laid much of the blame for record-setting inflation data released earlier in the day on the decks of the world’s largest ocean carriers. “Every once in a...

Comments / 4

Sherry Parr
4d ago

Everything is recalled , baby food is nowhere to be found , gas is $5+ gallon -America deserves better ! This administration is a disgrace !

