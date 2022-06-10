ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Backstage News On Possible SummerSlam Match For John Cena

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s John Cena Month in WWE land and the former WWE Champion is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company. It’s been a while since fans have seen Cena on WWE programming, but it was recently confirmed that he’ll be appearing on the 6/27 episode of Raw from...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy’s Wife (Reby Sky) Mocks Jeff Hardy’s Latest Arrest (Video)

After the news surfaced of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for felony DUI and two other charges, the controversial wife of Matt Hardy took to social media and attempted to turn the situation into a humorous one, while also mocking Jeff in the process. The former TNA Wrestling talent posted a...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
Person
Austin Theory
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
ClutchPoints

Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation

Riddle is looking to make a reservation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He’s bounced between Raw and SmakDown in search of a title shot, and no matter what obstacle has been placed in his path, be that The Miz, Sami Zayn, or The Usos, his pursuit of defending Randy Orton’s honor has remained one […] The post Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Champion#Wwe Programming#Tx
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, Matt Cardona was due to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis, but was forced to relinquish his title due to injury. The main event was changed to a Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant title between Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, Sam Shaw, and Thom Latimer.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Champion Makes A Case To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame

Alberto Del Rio (AKA Alberto El Patron) believes his accomplishments in pro wrestling warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction. As seen below, Del Rio took to Twitter on Sunday to list out his exploits in WWE, which include two reigns each as WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, and his victory in the first and only 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy