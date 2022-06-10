ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Photographer Theo Wenner Enters the NYPD Homicide Squad’s Inner Sanctum

By Dan Murphy
Cover picture for the articleSpend enough time around police detectives, and your assumptions are likely to be both confirmed and subverted. Inquisitive and obtuse. Crafty and blunt. Suspicious of everybody and afraid of nobody. They wear an unflappable, seen-it-all look that is equal parts weapon and defense mechanism. The photographer Theo Wenner captured that look,...

Clive and Valerie Warrington deaths: Son denies murdering divorced pair

A man accused of murdering his divorced parents is set to go on trial. William Warrington, 40, of St George's Street, Cheltenham, is charged with murdering his 67-year-old father Clive and his 73-year-old mother Valerie. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire,...
Brooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Arrested For Attempted Murder

Say what you will about the Drill rap scene in New York, one thing you can’t say is it’s a soft one. Brooklyn’s 22Gz has become the latest Drill rapper arrested. The New York Post is reporting that rapper 22Gz a.k.a Jeffrey Mark Alexander was taken into custody by authorities at JFK International Airport as […]
'Sins Of The Father' Shows What It Was Like Growing Up With Green River Killer As Dad

An upcoming true crime documentary focuses on what it was like growing up with a notorious and prolific serial killer as a father. "Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer” premieres on Wednesday on Tubi and focuses on the double life of Gary Ridgway, who was dubbed the “Green River Killer” after his initial victims were found in Washington state’s Green River. He was convicted in 2003 of murdering 49 women in Washington in the early 1980s. While it has not been proven, he claimed to authorities that he killed as many as 80 victims. Next to Samuel Little, Ridgway is the most prolific serial killer in American history.
Sophia Reveals the Sinister Side of Robotics

For Sophia (2022), documentary filmmakers Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Betty), and Jon Kasbe (When Lambs Become Lions), teamed up to capture the eccentric inventor David Hanson in his pursuit to create a life-like robot. Rather than focusing on the ethical implications of developing AI, the directors opted instead for an entirely human story, documenting Hanson’s struggle to present Sophia to the world at the expense of his own wellbeing and that of his family. The documentary, which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, is out on Showtime this September, and leaves viewers asking ominous questions about whether or not consciousness can be created in a lab, and about the future of robot-human relationships. We caught up with Moselle and Kasbe at the Sophia premiere for a conversation about the nuances of working with a silicone-covered rising star.
