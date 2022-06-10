Ukraine Says Russian Stronghold Blown Up By Anti-Tank Missile

Video released by the Ukrainian military purports to show a Ukrainian anti-tank missile blowing up a stronghold of Russian troops and ammo.

The video opens with a view of what is apparently a Russian military position in the crosshairs before a missile is fired toward it. Seconds later, a huge explosion is seen and the Ukrainian troops watching the event unfold on their screen can be heard cheering.

Zenger News obtained the footage Thursday from the Operational Command North (OC North), a command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

OC North said (in Ukrainian): "Somewhere in the Donbas, soldiers of one of the units of the Operational Command North went hunting with their faithful Stugna.

"A little hard work and the result - a clear destruction of the enemy, along with ammunition.

"Stugna wins again! Ukraine will also win! Believe in the Armed Forces!"

The Stugna-P is a Ukrainian anti-tank guided missile system developed by the Luch Design Bureau in Kyiv. It entered service in 2011 and was famously used by Ukrainian forces on April 5 to down a Russian Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter. During one engagement near Izyum on April 25, four tanks were destroyed or damaged in four minutes by the same Stugna-P operator.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 10 marks the 107th day of the campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 10, Russia had lost 31,900 personnel, 1,409 tanks, 3,450 armored fighting vehicles, 712 artillery pieces, 222 multiple launch rocket systems, 97 anti-aircraft systems, 212 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 2,438 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 warships, 572 tactical drones, 54 pieces of special equipment and 125 cruise missiles.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops captured in Mariupol have been transferred to Russia, according to Russian media. Ukrainian officials estimate that at least 21,000 civilians have been killed in the city.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is losing up to 200 troops a day.

In other news from Ukraine, two British men, Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were sentenced to death by a court Thursday in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine after being captured while fighting with the Ukrainian army in Mariupol against Russian troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the West will not be able to wean itself off from Russian oil and gas for years, and U.S. officials also admitted that Russian profits on energy might even be higher than they were before the war started.

Zelensky has requested that a corridor be set up so that the country may export grain currently stuck in Ukrainian ports, and 438 members of the European Parliament voted in favor of granting Ukraine candidacy for EU membership, with 65 voting against and 94 abstaining.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .