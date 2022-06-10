ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YYiY_0g7EIWaF00

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry , Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Diverted flights land at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Storms over Chicago’s O’Hare Airport made for a busy evening at Chicago Rockford International Airport on Monday. More than two dozen flights were forced to divert to RFD. Those flights came from all over the U.S. as well as the rest of the world. International flights included planes from Iceland, Ireland, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Palsy#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation on Rockford’s Johnston Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Johnston Avenue, just southwest of Auburn and Central. The victim is expected to be okay. Investigators went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. According to police, witnesses said they saw two men […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt withdrawals as bitcoin plummets

(The Hill) – Cryptocurrency companies on Monday blocked users from withdrawing funds as the value of bitcoin and other prominent digital assets plunged.  Crypto lending company Celsius Network announced late on Sunday night that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.” The move sparked an enormous selloff, with the price […]
MARKETS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy