Bend, OR

▶️ ‘He entered our bathroom’: Hear call after sex offender entered Bend school

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio of an emergency phone call from High Desert Middle School, after a child sex offender got into the building during school hours, was released Friday. Thomas Lee Bear was convicted of sex crimes against children in 2013 and in Deschutes County in 2020. He went to High Desert...

Deschutes Co. deputies investigate Redmond shooting

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that happened Monday near the Redmond Municipal Airport. Deputies were in the area of Highway 126 and SE Sherman Rd, just northeast of the airport. DCSO said there was a report of someone with a gunshot wound. Deputies located...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras

Central Oregon drug agents, assisted by SWAT teams, support aircraft and several law enforcement agencies, were conducting four raids Tuesday in Culver and Madras, and asked people to avoid the areas while the search warrants were being executed. The post Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Police: Man assaults couple, steals shotgun at cabins near Camp Sherman

A Willamina man who Oregon state troopers say assaulted a couple, stole a shotgun from a cabin owner near Camp Sherman and damaged another cabin was arrested Saturday on 15 different charges. Oregon State Police say troopers were called to Camp Sherman late Saturday for reports of an intoxicated man...
CAMP SHERMAN, OR
Intoxicated Male, Jefferson Co., June 14

On June 11, 2022 at approximately 10:17 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded for a welfare check at Camp Sherman. Multiple reports were received of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at Camp Sherman in Jefferson County. The male, identified as Sean Brabham (26) of Willamina, had been evicted from the Sisters Rodeo earlier in the evening. Brabham left the Camp Sherman campground and walked to the Cold Springs Resort and RV Park and entered a cabin. Brabham confronted a couple, physically fought with the male and assaulted both subjects before leaving. Brabham entered a second cabin and confronted the owner who was armed with a loaded shotgun and took the shotgun from the homeowner. While leaving the cabin, Brabham was confronted by the resort manager and Brabham menaced him with the stolen shotgun. Brabham then attempted to break into a third cabin, causing approximately $2,000 damage. The manager secured the shotgun when Brabham set it on the ground. Troopers arrived and took Brabham into custody without incident. Sean Brabham was lodged at the Jefferson County Jail for Burglary I x 2, Assault IV x 2, Robbery II, Criminal Mischief I, Menacing x 2 and Harassment x4, Criminal Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II and Attempted Burglary II.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
34-year-old Klamath County man fatally shot amid altercation

BLY MOUNTAIN — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bly Mountain area east of Bonanza. The person who fired the weapon called the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, saying he'd shot the man in self-defense. At approximately 8:45 am on Sunday, June 12, KCSO deputies along with...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Sheila Miller
Lane Co. Accident, June 14

LCSO release – On June 12, 2022, just after 12:30pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene deputies were able to determine that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear ended a 2000 Dodge Van. This caused the van to rear end a 2020 Toyota RAV-4. Five patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment and road-rage are being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is unable to release additional details at this point in the investigation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Springfield police respond to card skimmer reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department has released a statement about a video circulating on social media since June 12 that depicts a card skimmer found at a local 7-Eleven and an interaction with SPD staff. The video shows a woman presenting a credit card skimmer -- a device...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
UPDATE-Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington has been found safe. ￼Missing child alert — Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington is missing and is believed to be in danger

UPDATE-Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington has been found safe. Salem-The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger.
Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
New Information About New Melones Plane Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — The plane that crashed into New Melones Reservoir on Saturday was registered out of Bend, Oregon. We reported earlier that the crash happened at around two o’clock in the afternoon. It was an amphibious plane, meaning it can both take off and land on the water. The FAA has identified it as a “single-engine Maule MX-7.”
Traffic Blitz Nets Parkway Speeders

BEND, OR -- Bend Police will continue increased traffic patrols on the Parkway through Monday. Chief Mike Krantz says it’s an effort to improve safety for everyone, "What we’re seeing now is heavier traffic, speeds that are still very high and - I think we had statistics around 200 collisions in the last couple years involving someone in the Parkway. Not all of those, of course, are speed related but speed does have a factor in a lot of factors, and also it increases severity of crashes."
BEND, OR
Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
▶️ Deschutes County presented criteria for next landfill

Knott Landfill in Bend is filling up with less than 10 years to find a replacement. Criteria for exploring 12 potential areas was presented to Deschutes County Commissioners Monday night. “All the waste goes to Knott Landfill,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone. “That’s going to be filled up at...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.

