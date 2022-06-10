▶️ ‘He entered our bathroom’: Hear call after sex offender entered Bend school

On June 11, 2022 at approximately 10:17 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded for a welfare check at Camp Sherman. Multiple reports were received of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at Camp Sherman in Jefferson County. The male, identified as Sean Brabham (26) of Willamina, had been evicted from the Sisters Rodeo earlier in the evening. Brabham left the Camp Sherman campground and walked to the Cold Springs Resort and RV Park and entered a cabin. Brabham confronted a couple, physically fought with the male and assaulted both subjects before leaving. Brabham entered a second cabin and confronted the owner who was armed with a loaded shotgun and took the shotgun from the homeowner. While leaving the cabin, Brabham was confronted by the resort manager and Brabham menaced him with the stolen shotgun. Brabham then attempted to break into a third cabin, causing approximately $2,000 damage. The manager secured the shotgun when Brabham set it on the ground. Troopers arrived and took Brabham into custody without incident. Sean Brabham was lodged at the Jefferson County Jail for Burglary I x 2, Assault IV x 2, Robbery II, Criminal Mischief I, Menacing x 2 and Harassment x4, Criminal Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II and Attempted Burglary II.

