Former Austin Opera House may become a music venue again

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO