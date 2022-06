Massachusetts will elect a new governor in less than five months. If you believe a recent poll by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation, there is no clear frontrunner at this point. There are four candidates for Governor of Massachusetts: two Democrats and two Republicans. Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz are vying for the Democrat nomination, while former Massachusetts Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty are slugging it out to be the Republican nominee.

