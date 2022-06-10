ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island man sentenced for failing to register under SORNA

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Island, Neb. -- It was announced that Obsa Ahmed, a 29-year-old of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday to 24-months in prison. Ahmed was sentenced for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration...

