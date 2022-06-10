ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers adamant they don't want to force Russell Westbrook trade that will cost them assets

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7zT4_0g7EEBri00

The Lakers continue to signal — at least for now with three months to go until training camp opens — that they do not want to force a Russell Westbrook trade that costs them additional assets.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Russell Westbrook expected to exercise $47M player option with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep…5:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Hot take: The Lakers should be able to stretch Westbrook’s contract at $1M per season for the next 47 years. AK – 11:21 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?

LeBron James, 5.2 mil

Steph Curry, 1.4 mil

Ja Morant, 909K

Klay Thompson, 603K

Lonzo Ball, 598K

Jayson Tatum, 583K

Russ Westbrook, 406K

Kyrie Irving, 392K

PJ Washington, 387K

Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-…9:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin Ham and the Lakers have a unified front on talking about Russell Westbrook, which is a good start to the offseason. But for all that was said about Russ on Monday, plenty was left unspoken: ocregister.com/2022/06/08/for…4:34 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Celtics-Warriors plus Quin Snyder’s exit in Utah and Darvin Ham’s plans for Westbrook in LA. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e211:49 AM

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022

The Lakers will again be among the tops of lists for agents with players who go undrafted, the team having so many holes to fill and the success of Austin Reaves as a template. And with two fewer players being drafted because of the Bulls and Heat forfeiting picks, the talent pool should be slightly better. -via Los Angeles Times / June 10, 2022

The Lakers will aggressively try to buy their way into the second round. Teams can use cash in trades, and while any pick acquisition might require future second-rounders, it’s a safe bet that they’ll try. -via Los Angeles Times / June 10, 2022

