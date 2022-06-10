ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets only want to swap John Wall for Westbrook if Lakers include draft capital

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

David Hardisty @clutchfans

John Wall in Boston for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/Qdoag2JAUq10:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1tsZ_0g7EDRmJ00

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Houston Rockets guard John Wall is in attendance of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. – 8:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

John Wall is among the celebrities at tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3 in Boston, per the NBA and in one of the most random sequences of names ever written: Bill Belichick, John Wall, Guy Fieri. pic.twitter.com/9eJgd2oioa8:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ki5c_0g7EDRmJ00

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Nia Long, Michael Bivins, John Wall amongst the celebrities attending tonight at TD Garden. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals20228:22 PM

