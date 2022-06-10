Rockets only want to swap John Wall for Westbrook if Lakers include draft capital

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do.

John Wall in Boston for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/Qdoag2JAUq – 10:28 PM

Houston Rockets guard John Wall is in attendance of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. – 8:37 PM

John Wall is among the celebrities at tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3 in Boston, per the NBA and in one of the most random sequences of names ever written: Bill Belichick, John Wall, Guy Fieri. pic.twitter.com/9eJgd2oioa – 8:33 PM

Nia Long, Michael Bivins, John Wall amongst the celebrities attending tonight at TD Garden. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 8:22 PM

Nikola Jovic on workout with Nuggets: “I showed a little bit of everything. A little bit of my shot. A little bit of my passing skills. Guard skills. Low-post skills,” Jovic said. “I see myself as a guy who always knows what the coach wants me to do on the court. If he wants me to be just a spot-up shooter who can rebound, I’ll be that. If he wants me to run the floor a little bit and run in transition, I’ll do that. If he wants me to defend all five positions, I’ll try that.” -via Denver Post / June 10, 2022

Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards June 11 Pre draft workout list. #DCAboveAll Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite David McCormack, Kansas Orlando Robinson, Fresno State TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 10, 2022

A rare NBA Draft rumble from your infamously draft-shy correspondent: Both Sacramento and Portland are widely expected to give serious consideration to trading the No. 4 and No. 7 overall picks, respectively, if they can concoct appealing win-now swaps. And now I’m told Washington is another top-10 team (drafting 10th overall) said to be weighing the same possibility. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022