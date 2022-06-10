Castlevania: Nocturne brings Richter Belmont to Netflix

Netflix is delving deeper into the world of Castlevania with a brand-new spinoff show.

During Geek Week on Friday, Netflix announced Castlevania: Nocturne. Rather than focusing on Sypha Belnades and Trevor Belmont from the original Castlevania series, Nocturne will star their descendent, Richter Belmont. Yes, the blue-tunic-wearing boy is getting some screen time.

Richter Belmont is one of (several) protagonists in the Castlevania video games, namely Rondo of Blood. However, he’s probably best known for appearing in the legendary Symphony of the Night. Maria Renard, another character from the games, will be part of Castlevania: Nocturne as well.

Watch the teaser for Castlevania: Nocturne below.

Story information on the show is a little light right now. It’s set several centuries after Netflix’s first Castlevania series, specifically during the French Revolution. That era of history is rather gruesome, so it’ll likely make a solid backdrop for all the vampire mayhem.

Samuel Deats, director of the first Castlevania Netflix show, is returning for Nocturne. As will executive producer Kevin Kolde and writer Clive Bradley. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation are working on Castlevania: Nocturne too.

Netflix also announced Dragon Age: Absolution during the same Geek Week showcase.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.