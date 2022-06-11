ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID cases down again per UVA Health briefing

By Anne-Parker Coleman
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System held a briefing on Friday, during which it reported that COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to decline again. Last...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

UVA Children's ranked top children's hospital in Virginia again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second year in a row, the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital has been ranked as the top children’s hospital in the Commonwealth. U.S. News and World Report announced its 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals guide on Tuesday. Dr. Jim Nataro, UVA’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health becomes first in region to use state-of-the-art scanner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is now the first hospital in the region to use a new state-of-the-art scanner to detect cancer. The new Biograph Vision PET/CT scanner from Siemens reduces the time needed to get an image, leading to clearer diagnoses in less time for patients.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Seeking applications for Leaders Lab

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in the greater Charlottesville area who would like to work on their leadership skills can apply for the Leaders Lab. The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers the nine-month program for current and emerging leaders. According to the program’s website, it aims to help...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Revenue collections remain strong for May 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Revenue collections remained strong for the month of May. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that collections for Virginia’s general fund rose by 9.9 percent this year compared to last May. According to a release, total revenue collections are up 17.8 percent on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uva Health#Enfield
cbs19news

Richmond officials approve plan to hold gun buyback program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The city of Richmond is planning to launch a gun buyback program this summer. Mayor Levar Stoney and other city officials are hoping the program will reduce the number of firearms on the street by allowing gun owners to surrender weapons they own in exchange for gift cards.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: Salty Bottom Blue Oysters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - Here in Central Virginia it is rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters, that was until last year when Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville. Liam Moreland of Salty Bottom Blue Oysters says, “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock and the Piankatank river. They are the freshest oysters that are available in Charlottesville.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Inside Nova

Prince William County questions report on data centers’ impact

Prince William County officials say a conservation group’s concerns about increased sediment loads from data center projects are based on faulty findings. The National Parks Conservation Association, however, is standing by its report. NPCA released findings May 4 from a report it commissioned about the effect of the projects...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

DC News Now names anchor line-up for expanded local news

(WDVM) — With the evolution of WDVM and WDCW into DC News Now, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, we proudly announce our new award-winning anchor teams that will provide you with your daily news. The late evening newscast will feature Tasmin Mahfuz from WDVM and Chris Flanagan, who is coming to DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Virginia Gov. Youngkin Again Calls for Gas Tax Holiday

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin again is calling for a suspension of the commonwealth's gas tax as a way to help lower the price at the pump. "I am not giving up on the gas tax. We're are still working. It is the single biggest topic that I hear from Virginians," Youngkin said.
VIRGINIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Wegmans to Remove Plastic Bags at Remaining Virginia Stores, All North Carolina Stores

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans announced that it will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its six remaining Virginia stores—in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach and Charlottesville—and all four North Carolina stores beginning July 1. The move is part of Wegmans' effort companywide to eliminate single-use plastic grocery...
LEESBURG, VA
cbs19news

Accepting applications for Minority Enterprise Grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Minority-owned businesses in the greater Charlottesville area can now apply for grant funding. The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce have teamed up for the third time since 2020 for the Minority Enterprise Grant program.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfirnews.com

Gas prices: parts of Virginia now top $5 average

Virginia has joined the “five dollar club” now that gasoline in parts of the state average more than $5.00 a gallon. It started last week in the D.C. suburbs, and now, it is spreading south toward the Richmond area. The statewide average has not yet topped $5.00, and for now at least, Roanoke remains well back at $4.66 a gallon for regular — but the heart of the busy summer travel season still lies ahead. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy