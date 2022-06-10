ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County Primary Election: Still thousands of ballots left to count

By Justine Frederiksen
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday, Mendocino County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolomie reported that her office had nearly 18,000 ballots left to process, and had received 14,000 just since Monday, the day before the June 7 Primary Election. In a June 9 press release, Bartolomie said “Mendocino County has 17,602 Vote By...

