Ford Stock Down Six Percent During Week Of June 6th – June 10th, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe value of Ford stock dropped during the June 6th, 2022 – June 10th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.75, which represents a six percent dip, or $0.75 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.50. Movement & Ranges....

CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Trades In Gas For EV: Delivery & Impressions

This Tesla Model Y owner just took delivery of his all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, what's arguably more important is that he traded in his 2016 F-150 (gas-powered, of course) to get into the new electric version. While we love a good highly produced YouTube video by...
