By Barbara Gaby Placilla ~ As I write this issue’s column, it has been over 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. I know you are probably asking “what does that have to do with Ocean Bay Park?” besides the cost of food and gas? The answer is simple. Our summer neighbors on Ontario Street have just arrived from Poland, where they have experienced firsthand the brutality and insanity of Putin’s war. Danny, Annetta and Patryck Kozyra arrived from Krakow at the end of May. From the outset of the war they have been sending regular updates to me, Niza Shor-Egan, and the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department where Patryck is a new member.

OCEAN BEACH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO