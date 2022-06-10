ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

By Jackson King
 4 days ago
La La Land Kind Cafe is planning to open soon in Richardson. The coffee shop will be located at 242 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, which had previously housed the Great...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Marco’s Pizza opens location in Grapevine

Marco’s Pizza opened in mid-May at 2150 W. Northwest Highway, Ste. 117, Grapevine. Marco’s Pizza is a counter-service chain restaurant that offers specialty or custom pizzas for takeout or delivery. Orders can be placed by phone or online. Marco’s Pizza is created with fresh dough and quality ingredients, according to its website. 817-767-3100. www.marcos.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kevin Charles Salon opens new location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Kevin Charles Salon opened its new location in early May at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C138, at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. Kevin Charles has locations in Austin and Dallas. According to the company website, the salon’s founder, Kevin Charles, has styled celebrities, such as Princess Diana and Oprah Winfrey. The business offers coloring, treatment, styling and makeup services. 214-501-4481. www.kcsalons.com.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Our Dining Critic Visited All Five of Texas’ James Beard Award Nominees. Here’s How He Voted.

Yesterday, the James Beard Awards announced the first-ever winner of Best Chef, Texas: Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo in Austin. First, let’s say congratulations to de la Vega and her team and get excited for many more years of Texas winners. (Dallas also had its first champion in nine years, in a media category: Texas Monthly’s José Ralat won best column for his Tex-Mexplainer.)
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Mici Handcrafted Italian Launches North Texas Expansion in Frisco

Denver-based fast casual Italian chain Mici Handcrafted Italian will open its first North Texas location in Frisco next month. The company announced its plans to grow in the region earlier this year. “DFW area was on our top five list of places we wanted to bring the brand,” says Matt...
FRISCO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Best spots in Dallas to get strawberry shortcake

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have a fruity sweet tooth, you probably have a love for cakes, pies and cobblers. However, this day, Tuesday, June 14 belongs to a certain shortcake. That’s right, it’s National Shortcake Day and it’s time to treat that sweet tooth to some of the best around Dallas. Before we cut to the chase, check this fact out from NationalToday:
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

This $19 Million Dallas Manse Lets You Show Off Your Cars and Wine Collection

Click here to read the full article. This Dallas home takes the phrase “fit for a king” to a whole new level. Located in the Texas metropolis’s Preston Hollow neighborhood, which is known as the “golden corridor” of the city, the residence evokes a French chateau in both design and price. The grand turrets, steep slate roofs and ornate windows and foyer lend it a regal vibe, while its $18.9 million price tag will get you a whole suite of luxe amenities fit for a royal family. First, the basics: The 18,769-square-foot house features seven bathrooms, 10 full baths and four half...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Tricky Fish To Open At The Star In Frisco

A new seafood franchise is swimming its way into The Star In Frisco this fall. Locally owned by former Razzoo's Brands president Chris Degan, Tricky Fish is a polished-casual southern restaurant featuring a daily selection of seafood dishes. Besides a full menu with entrees such as fish sandwiches, seafood tacos and fried shrimp and oysters, Tricky Fish also boasts a bar program with a cocktail menu, rotating drink specials and plenty of craft beers on tap.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX
