La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

Click here to read the full article. This Dallas home takes the phrase “fit for a king” to a whole new level. Located in the Texas metropolis’s Preston Hollow neighborhood, which is known as the “golden corridor” of the city, the residence evokes a French chateau in both design and price. The grand turrets, steep slate roofs and ornate windows and foyer lend it a regal vibe, while its $18.9 million price tag will get you a whole suite of luxe amenities fit for a royal family. First, the basics: The 18,769-square-foot house features seven bathrooms, 10 full baths and four half...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO