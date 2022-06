It may be our newest federal holiday, but the traditions run deep. Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday last summer, following a year of fevered public outcry, protests, and education movements that shed a national spotlight on persistent racial inequality in the United States. But the anniversary of the day that the country’s last enslaved people learned of their emancipation has been celebrated in Black communities for generations. This year, old traditions meet with new ones in the Juneteenth celebrations cropping up all around Seattle.

