A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority found young people are experiencing negative mental health impacts due to the climate crisis. The report includes direct interviews with youth who reported increased stress, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness and despair tied to climate disasters. Researchers conducted interviews, youth focus groups, story circles and a literature review. The OHA report was ordered by Gov. Kate Brown's executive order 20-04, which called for the state to study the impacts of climate change on youth mental health.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO