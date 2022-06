There may not have been a Triple Crown winner this year but this Triple Crown season was certainly memorable. Fans were given the reminder than a Kentucky Derby winner can come from anywhere, even the most humble beginnings. Even the biggest long shot can have their day. Fans saw a potential star on the rise in the Preakness Stakes and witnessed a deep investment in the sport rewarded. In the Belmont Stakes, Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and longtime owner Mike Repole celebrated a longstanding friendship and partnership with a one-two finish.

