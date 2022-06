A first court appearance is coming next month in Lyon County for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s nearly two years old. Stephen Iverson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement and the judicial process, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving. The incident allegedly took place in late July 2020.

