Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey swinging through Mercer County this week. He’ll make a stop at Cheers on Main in Aledo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bailey plans to visit all 102 counties in the final two weeks leading up to the primary on June 28. He is one of six candidates seeking the republican nomination for Governor. Bailey currently serves as a State Senator.

